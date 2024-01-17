Princess Kate Middleton has been hospitalized for two weeks after she underwent a planned abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 16, to share an update about Kate’s health. “The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the statement read. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest the statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish is that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement continued, adding that the palace will “only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

The post wrapped up by stating that Kate, 42, “wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements.”

“She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible,” the statement concluded.

Kate was hospitalized just one week after she celebrated her 42nd birthday on January 9. While she and her husband, Prince William, had a dramatic 2023 in light of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that she was determined to make the most of 2024.

“Her birthday is always a time of reflection and a time to turn the page on her own new year,” the source shared. “She’s determined to make this one drama-free.”

However, William, 41, is said to be having a more difficult time moving on from their drama with Harry, 39, and his wife, Meghan Markle. “Kate understands why it’s difficult for William, but she’s really encouraging him to put all the drama with Harry and Meghan in the rearview,” the insider told Life & Style. “She’s not going to waste her time crying over the ugliness with Harry and Meghan.”

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The source also revealed how Kate planned to spend her birthday. “She’d much rather celebrate at home with her family than go all-out with a big party,” the insider explained, noting that her kids George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, would be there for the occasion.

“They’re at an age where they can bake her a cake with a little help,” the source said of how the kids made sure their mom felt special on her birthday. “And sweet homemade cards. She’s not one to make a fuss over her special day, but the kids and William do.”