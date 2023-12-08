Kate Middleton Dazzles in White at Her 3rd Annual Christmas Carol Concert! See Photos

If there’s anyone who knows how to do the holiday season correctly, it’s Princess Kate! The Princess of Wales dazzled in white for her third annual Christmas Carol concert, held on Friday, December 8 at Westminster Abbey.

The princess, 41, has opted for red ensembles in the past, but went frosty for this occasion. Kate wore a white top and pants from Holland Cooper, and paired the look with a white coat from Chris Kerr. She accessorized with Van Cleef and Arpels earrings, heels and a Strathberry handbag, while keeping her signature walnut hair in loose curls.

Keep scrolling to see her incredible photos.