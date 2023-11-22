Fit for a Future Queen! Tiaras Kate Middleton Has Worn as a Member of the British Royal Family

While ​Princess Kate has been part of the British royal family for 12 years since marrying Prince William in April 2011, she has only worn a select handful of the vast collection of family tiaras to formal events.

Royal tradition dictates that tiaras are not supposed to be worn before 6 p.m., but that didn’t apply to Kate’s wedding day. She chose Queen Elizabeth’s Cartier Halo tiara for the nuptials, which is the only time she ever wore it.

The Princess of Wales became fond of the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, previously worn by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Kate has worn it on numerous occasions including state dinners, diplomatic receptions and other royals weddings since debuting it for the first time in 2015 at a Buckingham Palace reception.

Scroll down to see photos of the different tiaras Princess Kate has worn during her time in the royal family.