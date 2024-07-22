Sexy grandma! Demi Moore showed off how ageless her figure is by rocking a white bikini while celebrating daughter Scout Willis‘ 33rd birthday, in photos eldest daughter Rumer posted to Instagram on Sunday, July 21.

Demi, 61, stood on a dock along a river while holding the hands of toddler granddaughter Louetta, 15 months. She wore a navy baseball cap to protect her face from the sun’s rays with her dark locks in a ponytail.

Rumer, 35, welcomed Lou with partner Derek Richard Thomas in April 2023, becoming the Disclosure star’s first grandchild.

The What Lies Ahead actress shared the photo of Demi sizzling her bikini as she matched two of her three daughters when it came to swimsuits, Scout, 33, donned a yellow string bikini for her birthday getaway, while younger sister Talullah wore the same style in black. Rumer shined in a yellow one-piece with a thong backside as she explained a mark on her skin in the caption.

Courtesy of Rumer Willis/Instagram

“River Monsters for @scoutlaruewillis birthday. No place I would rather be than by your side. My leg bruise is courtesy of my first time trick riding on a horse woohoo,” the former Dancing With the Stars champ wrote.

Fans went wild in the comments over Demi’s killer figure.

“How the F…. Does anyone have a grandma like Demi Moore?! I die!” one person wrote, while another added, All beautiful! I’ve always loved your momma.” A user marveled over the mother and daughters’ bikini figures, asking, “What do you all do to have those rocking bodies??”

On Scout’s July 20 birthday, Demi shared a birthday tribute with a series of Instagram photos of her middle child and a heartfelt caption.

“My sweet angel @scoutlaruewillis. Happy Happy Birthday! I am so privileged to be your mother and so grateful to be sharing this journey of life with you! The best is yet to come and I am so excited to see the magic that unfolds for you! I love you!,” the G.I. Jane star wrote.

Demi and her girls last had some fun in bikinis during an April 30 Instagram video that fans adored. Set to Elvis Presley’s hit “Burning Love,” the Brat Pack member, her three girls, Derek and pal Eric Buterbaugh were seen standing in casual clothes at the edge of an open-air living room. Demi ran out of the frame and was next seen running across the sand in a leopard-print bikini.

The actress motioned for the others to join her, and one by one they ran into the frame wearing swimsuits. Even Demi’s beloved dog, Pilaf, joined in the video, as well as Louetta, who was still crawling at the time.

“Can we talk real quick about how that badass mama has a stronger physique at 61 than most 20-year-olds?” one fan gushed in the comments, while another wrote, “Loving all the body positivity here. Everyone is beautiful and not afraid to show their bodies.” One user cheered, “This is so stinkin’ cute!!! Love it!!”

Demi shared two of her favorite diet and exercise tips in 2023 with CNN Underscored. When it comes to snacks, she loves “Freshly cut pineapple, cold. It’s refreshing, deliciously sweet and hydrating and makes me feel like I’m on vacation.”

The Ghost star also says she never goes anywhere without a foam roller. “As someone who loves to stay active, it’s so essential to show my muscles some love before and after exercise,” Demi explained.