Demi Moore showed off her stunning bikini body alongside her three daughters during a recent family beach vacation in Mexico.

“Family fun in the sun!” Demi, 61, captioned a cute video shared via Instagram on Tuesday, April 30. The clip, which was set to Elvis Presley’s “Burning Love,” showed the Striptease star and her fam rocking casual loungewear before running and jumping over the camera one at a time and ending up on the beach in bikinis. Demi’s dog, Pilaf, even got in on the family fun.

Fans were quick to take note of Demi’s leopard-print bikini, with one follower commenting, “I wanna look like Demi when I get older wow!”

“Can we talk real quick about how that badass mama has a stronger physique at 61 than most 20 year olds?” another wrote. “I want Demi’s flat stomach when I’m 61. Jealous,” yet another commented.

Demi’s daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis – whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis – shared more photos from the family’s getaway, including one in matching hot pink swimsuits.

“On Wednesdays We Wear Pink feat. the littlest Willis,” Rumer, 35, captioned a sunny snapshot alongside her sisters and 1-year-old daughter Louetta. She later shared a series of photos from the trip, including selfies with her sisters and adorable pictures with Lou in matching swimwear.

“Adios ……Muy bien por Todos,” she wrote. “Special moments and some of my fav looks from the most magnificent trip with my fam.”

The family’s getaway comes as Bruce, 69, continues his battle against frontotemporal dementia. The actor’s family announced on March 30, 2022, that he had been diagnosed with aphasia and would not be returning to his career. The condition eventually progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

“This is a really challenging time for our family, and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the family announced at the time. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that.”

In March, a source told In Touch that the famous family was planning to gather for Bruce’s 69th birthday, saying, “They all realize this could be his last birthday.”

“Bruce’s disease has progressed quickly, and he can’t really communicate anymore. Those who love Bruce want to cherish every last moment with him,” the insider continued, adding that his daughters have been “taking as many photos and videos as possible.”