Lookin’ good and feeling great! Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright is proudly showing off her swimsuit body after losing a stubborn 40 pounds following the April 2021 birth of her son, Cruz, whom she shares with husband Jax Taylor.

Brittany announced in a January 11, 2022, Instagram post that she was joining Jenny Craig as their new spokesperson. “ My weight loss and fitness journey has been no secret since having Cruz — I’ve tried EVERYTHING. It is something I’ve struggled with and continues to be a goal I’m working toward,” she wrote in the caption next to a photo holding her adorable son.

“Being my healthiest is my top priority as a new mom, and the support of Jenny Craig is going to get me there!! I’ll be following their new Max Up program that is all about providing the right tools and encouragement to create healthier habits so that I can feel empowered to be the best version of myself,” she continued, adding, “Not only am I excited to finally keep up with this little munchkin but I’m ready to start my new chapter in 2022 being physically and mentally healthy.”

The reality star documented some of her favorite items from her weight loss program that included blueberry pancakes and sausage, a cheesy chicken and rice bowl, a chicken ranch melt and other delicious-looking but calorie-conscious items.

Brittany surpassed her goal of losing 30 pounds by dropping 34 instead, so she decided to keep going until she lost an additional six more. “It’s been absolutely incredible. “I’ve only got six more pounds to go. I’m so proud of myself. I’m so proud of my journey, ” she revealed in a May 2022 Instagram Story. The following month, 26 weeks into the program, Brittany hit her target weight with a 40-pound weight loss.

The Kentucky native proudly showed off her slimmed down figure in a plunging royal blue one-piece swimsuit, sharing an August mirror selfie with fans in her Stories. Jax couldn’t help but gush about how terrific she looked and how the hard work paid off.

“I am so proud of my wife she has worked so hard on something that wasn’t easy for her … you’re my idol babe! You look absolutely amazing,” he gushed on Twitter while reposting Brittany’s swimsuit selfie as the family vacationed in Cancun, Mexico.

The couple married in June 2019 after dating for four years and getting engaged in 2018. Jax starred on Vanderpump Rules since the show’s 2013 inception and Brittany joined the cast in season 4. The pair announced in December 2020 that they were departing ahead of season 9, revealing via Instagram, “We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.”

Scroll down for Brittany’s most incredible swimsuit photos since giving birth.