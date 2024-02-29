VPR Alums Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Separate

Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have separated after four years of marriage.

“Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because we’ve shared so much of our lives with you guys,” the Kentucky native said during a Thursday, February 29, episode of the couple’s podcast, “When Reality Hits.” “On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

Brittany went on to note that her “focus” is on their son, Cruz, 2, and admitted that the split was “still very hard to talk about.”

While the nature of their marriage is anything but solid, the former Hooters waitress claimed “everything will be just fine” with her estranged husband in the end.

The news comes one week after Brittany sparked marital woes during the February 22 episode of their podcast. Like her separation statement, Brittany emphasized how hard marriage can be. The reality star also made it clear that their public issues were not a “publicity stunt for anything.

Getty

“We filmed The Valley months ago — months and months and months ago. And we’re super excited for this to come out and there’s been so many changes that has happened in so every single couple’s lives — every single couple on the show,” Brittany explained. “I just want to make that very clear: no publicity stunts here.”

Brittany was the final girlfriend that Jax brought around his SUR costars. Fans met the Southern Belle during season 4 after she and the former model ​started dating in 2015. The pair split two years later after word got out that Jax cheated on Brittany with former VPR costar Faith Stowers. They reconciled later that year and Jax put a ring on it in June 2018. Fans watched the proposal during season 7 and they tied the knot the following year.

In April 2021, Brittany and Jax expanded their family when they welcomed their son. The Jax’s Studio City co-owner introduced Cruz to the world via Instagram alongside a photo of Brittany holding Cruz as Jax kissed her cheek.

“I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he’s an absolute blessing from God,” the family patriarch captioned the post. “I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process, it has not been an easy pregnancy for her, but she did an absolute[ly]amazing job all the way till the end. I have always been in awwh [sic] of Brittany but I fell in love with her all over again.”