Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are returning to Bravo in The Valley, a new Vanderpump Rules spinoff. The network announced its latest reality television venture at the premiere party for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules on January 17, 2024.

What Is Bravo’s Show ‘The Valley’ About?

The Valley will feature a group of friends navigating “businesses, families and adulthood” while living in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles. The cast members will help each other navigate parenting and more in their community.

Who Are the Cast Members on Bravo’s ‘The Valley’?

Bravo viewers will recognize Kristen, Jax and Brittany from previous seasons of Vanderpump Rules. Kristen and Jax were both original VPR cast members, while Brittany joined the show in season 4 when she started dating Jax. Kristen was fired from the show in June 2020, ahead of season 9, when her past racist actions against Faith Stowers resurfaced amid the Black Lives Matter movement. Jax was fired in December 2020 for similar untrue accusations that he had previously made about Faith, so he and Brittany also exited the series after season 8.

Several years later, Brittany and Jax are now parents to a son named Cruz, who was born in 2021. On The Valley, viewers will see the couple as “the voice of reason and the glue that holds the group together,” according to a press release.

Kristen’s storyline on the show will feature her boyfriend, Luke Broderick, whom she met at a wedding in Colorado June 2022. As they navigate trying to have a baby together, Kristen and Luke will also have to figure out where they want to live. Although he relocated from Colorado to Los Angeles for Kristen, he’s an outdoorsman at heart and is “no fan of the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.” Plus, the duo has their three dogs to care for while they run multiple businesses.

Danny Booko and Nia Booko are one of Jax and Brittany’s couple friends. The foursome started spending time together after Jax met Danny on a night out in L.A., where they bonded over being raised in Michigan with similar values. Danny and Nia have three children under the age of 2 and are juggling a lot on their plates.

Janet Caperna has been friends with Jax, Brittany and Kristen “for many years” because they used to live in the same area of West Hollywood. She and her husband, Jason Caperna, moved to the Valley, where they recently welcomed baby No. 1. The pair’s storyline will feature them navigating life as parents for the first time, with Janet taking a break from her career to raise the newborn.

Jesse Lally knows Jax from years ago when they modeled in New York together. He and his wife, Michelle Lally, work as real estate brokers in L.A., selling homes to very rich clientele. However, they’ll have to figure out how to balance their busy work schedules with making time for their marriage and parenting their daughter, who is 3.

Jasmine Goode is no stranger to reality television, as she previously starred on season 21 of The Bachelor, season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise and Ex on the Beach. She knows Jax, Brittany and Kristen because she used to work as a server at SUR. On The Valley, Jasmine will navigate starting a career in real estate with guidance from Michelle, while also focusing on her relationship with her girlfriend, Melissa, whom she wants to start a family with one day.

Zack Wickham, who is Brittany’s best friend from college, rounds out the cast. He is the only single member of the group and will serve as a “confidant” and “mediator” amongst the couples.

What Happens in the Trailer for Bravo’s ‘The Valley’?

A first look at The Valley was released on January 17, 2024. The footage featured Jax riding around the neighborhood in a motorized car that’s meant for a toddler. Viewers got a glimpse at all of the cast members performing various adult tasks, including taking out the trash and planning for a child’s birthday party.

Jax’s joy ride was interrupted by Brittany, who yelled, “Jax! Stop messing around and mow the dang yard!” He obediently replied, “OK, honey! I love you,” before riding away to check on more of the neighbors.

“Bravo presents an all new series about taking a shot at adulting,” a voiceover revealed.

When Does Bravo’s ‘The Valley’ Premiere?

An exact premiere date for the series has not been revealed. However, Bravo confirmed that The Valley is coming in the spring of 2024. It will air on Bravo and be available to stream on Peacock.