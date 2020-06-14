Rolling in it! Everyone seems to know how wild Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor is — but he’s definitely richer than you might think. He is worth a whopping $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. So, how exactly does the Bravo TV star make his millions? Let us break it down for you.

Jax Makes Bank on ‘Pump Rules’

The Michigan native earns a solid $25,000 per episode of the show that made him a household name. Though we don’t know what his starting salary was on the series, his reality TV pay certainly makes up the majority of his net worth.

Jax Used to Be a Working Model

If you remember the early days of Pump Rules, you definitely remember ~model Jax~. Before he got his big break on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff, he worked as a model in Europe and Miami. Jax did covers and editorials for magazines like V Man, Esquire and Cosmopolitan. He also did campaigns for big brands like Target, Macy’s and Nordstrom.

Jax Is a Social Media Influencer

Like most celebs these days, Jax’s incredible social media following affords him the opportunity to work with brands on paid advertising posts on his pages. The former model has 1 million supporters on Instagram and another 348,000 on Twitter. We imagine some of his income comes from these types of deals.

Jax Invests His Wealth

The TV personality calls himself an “investor” in both his Instagram and Twitter bios, so we assume he has funded some killer projects that have reflected positively in his large net worth.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Jax Owns Property

Jax and his wife, costar Brittany Cartwright, recently moved into their dream home — which definitely adds some value to his assets. The happy couple purchased a $2 million house in San Fernando Valley, California in May 2019.

“I am feeling SO blessed! We have so much to look forward to,” the Kentucky native wrote on Instagram to announce their big move. “We are moving into our first home … We are growing up, moving forward [and] working for our forever happiness.”

BFFs and costars Tom Schwartz and his wife, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, as well as Tom Sandoval and his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, live in the same neighborhood.