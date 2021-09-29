The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Crew Is Full of Babies Already! Meet all of the ‘Pump Rules’ Kids

Just like that, the Vanderpump Rules ladies are moms! Well, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Brittany Cartwright are, at least.

The four longtime cast members welcomed their first children over the last year — and they each have grown into such naturally great mothers so quickly. Lala in particular has been very vocal via Instagram about how she has been adjusting as a mom after welcoming her first child, daughter Ocean, with fiancé Randall Emmett. In April, she opened up about her experience with breast-feeding — which she revealed she was ambivalent about.

“So many people asked me if I was going to breastfeed. I thought this was a strange question because it’s not that simple,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder explained via Instagram at the time. “I know many women who struggled — whether the baby didn’t latch, milk wasn’t coming in, or it just wasn’t for them. I was never married to the idea of breastfeeding because I didn’t want to feel disappointment or shame. That being said, I’m grateful my boobies are producing, but I know my baby is bonded to me regardless of what kind of nipple is in her mouth.”

No matter their mommy struggles, the Pump Rules parents really seem to rely on one another for advice and support. In May, Brittany, who welcomed her first child — a son named Cruz — with husband Jax Taylor in April 2021, gushed that the girls have a group chat that is in full swing.

“I have one with me, Stassi and Lala that’s called Mom’s Squad and then another with me, Stassi, Lala and Scheana that’s MILFs,” the Kentucky native revealed to Us Weekly at the time. “We all talk every day. We all just bounce things off each other. … It’s kind of like, ‘I just went through this.’ It’s perfect. Honestly, we’re a lot closer. And even, like, Scheana and Lala and Stassi, they’re talking and stuff and they’ve had their issues. So, being a parent just puts your priorities in check.”

Scroll through the gallery below to meet all of the Vanderpump Rules babies so far!