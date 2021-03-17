Another Bravo baby! Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Ocean Kent — and the tiny tot is one of the cutest reality TV kiddos around.

The Utah native revealed she gave birth to her baby girl on Monday, March 15. Lala shared an Instagram snapshot of herself post-birth as an announcement, holding her daughter while she was swaddled in blankets and a striped hat. The child’s tiny hand was grasping the actress’ finger in the precious photo.

Her film producer beau shared the same picture to his own Instagram following his third child’s birth. “She’s healthy, beautiful, and perfect like her mother!” Randall captioned the image.

The following day, the Wash Me in the River director posted a photo of his 7-year-old daughter, Rylee, holding the newborn. “Meeting your baby sister for the first time, true love,” the Miami native wrote on Instagram. He is also father to 11-year-old daughter London, whom he shares with actress and ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

Lala and Rand revealed their pregnancy on a September 2020 episode of their “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast. “I am pregnant. I’m like shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing,” the reality star raved at the time. “I’m really emotional. Let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it’s very much happy tears.”

She then gushed that finding out she was having a baby was the “best” 30th birthday gift she could have asked for and she couldn’t “think of any other way to celebrate” her milestone day.

The proud parents were set to tie the knot amid their dream nuptials in April 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pair had to postpone their plans. However, Lala told Life & Style it will be a “full-on production” when they do finally walk down the aisle.

“I can’t tell you who, but I can tell you legends. Yes,” she teased her A-list guest list at the time. “Legend performances and I want people to be like, ‘Oh, my God, that was the best party ever and they got married.’ … My fiancé’s a movie producer, so you wouldn’t expect anything less. Everything is going to be like a movie. Think about the way I got engaged times a million.”

