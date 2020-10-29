Difficult times. Khloé Kardashian had to self-isolate away from daughter True Thompson while battling coronavirus in “the very beginning” of quarantine in the spring — and reflecting on the “heart-wrenching” experience was sobering for the starlet.

“I don’t care about how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child, because I couldn’t be around my daughter … is the hardest part,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, told Ellen DeGeneres on the Thursday, October 29 episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The Good American founder “tested positive” for the virus after taking precautionary measures including wearing a mask and gloves, so the diagnosis was shocking. “We were all like, ‘There’s no way I could have COVID,’” Khloé recollected.

“It was so incredibly scary. It’s still scary, but especially then when the whole world was shutting down and we didn’t really have any information, or the information we had changed every single day,” the Revenge Body host added.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

As for her bout with the highly-contagious illness, KoKo assured her famous family she would be “fine” — but she didn’t mince words about what she was going through. “It was really bad for a couple days,” she revealed in a sneak peek KUWTK clip on Wednesday, October 28. “Vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold. I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. … My chest would burn when I would cough. Let me tell you, this s—t is real. But we’re all going to get through this. Pray that if we follow [the CDC’s] orders, we’re all going to be OK. May God bless us all.”

Following her recovery, the proud mama reconciled with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she was quarantining at the time. “Khloé has never been happier,” an insider previously told In Touch. “They’ve gotten over their issues and have come out stronger than ever.”

Sister Kim Kardashian — with whom True’s father, 29, didn’t have a great relationship at the time — did a lot to work on her bond with the basketball player when he and Khloé got back together after her illness. “I know Kim has the best intentions, and I know that my family just comes from a loving place and there’s no malice intent with all that being said. Tristan and I are in a good place right now,” Khloé said on the October 1 episode of KUWTK. “So, I’m just happy that everything seems easy.”