Not having it! Khloé Kardashian clapped back when her Instagram followers criticized her choice to have a small family gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“They are all cousins,” Khloé, 35, responded in the comments section of a recent Instagram post about her daughter True Thompson‘s reunion with other Kar-Jenner kids on May 26. “So we know how they have been quarantined, and there’s less than 10 people with us. It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA.”

Khloé also replied to someone else, expressing why people’s assumptions bother her. “Not even trying to be rude,” she wrote. “Drives me wild when people act as if they know. Of course we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But it’s human nature, I guess.”

The Good American founder received criticism after she shared photos and videos of her 2-year-old playing with Stormi Webster and Chicago West via Instagram during what appeared to be a small gathering for Scott Disick‘s birthday. While sharing a cute photo of True rockin’ Scott’s Talentless gear, Khloé expressed her concern for safe social distancing guidelines.

“Stay safe! Stay smart!” she captioned the snap of True. “Reminder to keep gatherings small. 10 people maximum. Keep your distance.”

This isn’t the first time the mom of one slammed trolls for criticizing her parenting. In August 2019, Khloé responded to a comment from someone who claimed she was using her daughter as an “accessory” after the Revenge Body host shared several vacation photos with True.

“Would you like a parent NOT to create memories and traditions with their child?” Khloé clapped back at the time. “Would you like someone else to watch my child and me to do these things on my own? I am her mother and we will celebrate life together every day. True and I are creating magical memories TOGETHER FOREVER.”

Even during the lockdown, Khloé and True manage to make the best of their time together. The pair enjoy a number of games together, including playing dress-up. True “already loves picking out her own clothes,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “Khloé will turn it into a fun dress up game, of course, and ask her what she wants to wear today.”

What a great mama!