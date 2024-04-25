Travis Kelce has nothing but good things to say about girlfriend Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“Travis is so supportive of the entire album and loves that he is a part of Taylor’s story,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, April 24. “He is a Swiftie through and through, and is very proud of her.”

Taylor, 34, released her 11th album on April 19, and she shocked fans when she released an additional 15 tracks just hours later at 2 a.m. While many of the songs detail her past relationships with Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, fans believe that Travis, 34, also inspired two songs on the album.

The 15th track, titled “The Alchemy,” has Taylor making several football references as she discusses falling in love. While she doesn’t seem to want to be in a relationship at the beginning of the song, she recalls feeling instantly connected to someone. “So when I touch down/ Call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team,” the Pennsylvania native sings in the chorus. “Ditch the clowns, get the crown/ Baby I’m the one to beat.”

Fans also believe that Taylor penned the 22nd track, “So High School,” about the professional athlete. “Truth, dare, spin bottles/ You know how to ball, I know Aristotle,” she sings in the track, which compares her current relationship to developing feelings when you’re a teenager.

While Travis hasn’t publicly spoken about the album yet, he previously revealed that he had heard some of the songs before the album was released. “I have heard some of it, yes, and it is unbelievable,” he told reporters during a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl in February. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

Meanwhile, Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, praised TTPD just five days after it was released. “I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released,” she told People on April 24. “She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work.”

Donna, 71, also revealed that she doesn’t know exactly which songs the “Cruel Summer” singer wrote about Travis. “I know there’s a few that some people think are about Travis but we’ll just see,” the Kelce matriarch told Us Weekly about the new album on April 24. “You know, I’ll have to ask her when I see her.”

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Taylor and Travis started dating in summer 2023, and they publicly confirmed their romance in September 2023. Taylor quickly became a member of Chiefs Kingdom by attending several of his games, and Travis has watched her perform at a handful of her Eras tour dates.