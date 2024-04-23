Kansas City Chiefs coach Matt Nagy showed support for Travis Kelce’s romance with girlfriend Taylor Swift, and reflected on how their relationship has impacted the team.

“It’s definitely rare for sure, I mean you’re talking about Taylor Swift and Kelce and Patrick [Mahomes],” Matt, who works closely with Travis, 34, as the team’s offensive coordinator, told local media outlet KCTV5 in a Monday, April 22. “I know Patrick and Kelce as the people they are away from the different concerts and golf venues etc. I know them on a day to day basis.”

While Matt has not personally met Taylor, 34, yet, he said that he is happy she became a loyal member in Chiefs Kingdom.

“We love having her a part of the family, the team, what she and Kelce have done is a cool story,” he explained. “I think it’s a credit to both of them to be two big, powerful people that are also so humble in what they do, and they’re so talented at what they do, whether it’s football or singing.”

Matt concluded, “We’re enjoying the journey. We’re proud to be a part of it, and we want to keep it going.”

Taylor and Travis, 34, began dating in the summer of 2023, while they confirmed their romance when she attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023. The couple hasn’t been shy when it comes to packing on PDA during outings, while she attended several of his games and he has traveled internationally to see her Eras tour.

It’s believed that the Ohio native even inspired two of the songs – “The Alchemy” and “So High School” – on Taylor’s album The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on April 19.

Not only is Travis inspiring Taylor’s music, but a source exclusively told Life & Style that he’s already planning their future together. “Travis is eager to speed up their relationship timeline,” the insider said in an interview published on April 18. “He wants to marry Taylor right away and start a family as soon as she’s ready.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In addition to wanting the marry the “Karma” singer, the insider shared that Travis is already thinking about having children. “His fatherly instincts kick in whenever he spends time with his three young nieces,” the source shared. “Travis is going to be an amazing dad.”

The insider went on the reveal that the pair have “definitely talked about how cute their babies would be” and they “both have babies on the brain.”