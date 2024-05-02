Kristin Cavallari has babies on the brain! On her podcast, ​“Let’s Be Honest”, in early April, the 37-year-old star — who shares sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, as well as daughter Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler, 50 — admitted she’s thinking of having another child now that she’s dating new beau Mark Estes, who’s 13 years younger than she is. “It’s definitely in the back of my mind … you know, he wants to have a kid,” Kristin shared. “I’m mulling it over. It’s become pretty serious, this relationship. If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid.”