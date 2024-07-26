Plastic Surgeon Reveals Current Celebrity Procedure Trends

Plastic surgery is always a hot topic amongst Hollywood stars as they strive to maintain their youthful appearance in front of the camera. Just like fashion, trends tend to spike in cosmetic procedures and Robert Najera MD exclusively tells Life & Style what the stars are nipping and tucking these days.

“The recent surge of people utilizing semaglutides has allowed a broad range of people to lose weight. These weight loss patients are now seeking improved contour of their arms, thighs, and calves,” Robert reveals of medication similar to Ozempic and Wegovy. “This new trend of semaglutide-assisted weight loss has seen an increase in liposuction and skin removal to the arms, thighs, and calves.”

The surgeon notes that patients who lost a larger amount of weight “may require a combination of liposuction and skin removal.” However, those who lost a lower amount of weight “are candidates for liposuction only.”

“Weight loss has also caused some women to have cellulite that’s more apparent due to the skin laxity,” he adds. “We have seen these people seeking new treatments for cellulite reduction as well.”

There has noticeably been a surcharge of rapid weight loss amongst Hollywood, especially from those who take Ozempic to help slim their figure.

Real Housewives including Dolores Catania, Jennifer Fessler and Heather Gay have admitted to taking the drug intended to help people with type 2 diabetes.

As for longer-lasting trends, Robert reveals that he and his team have “seen BBL procedures explode in popularity over the past 10 years. However, we have also noticed that people are wanting a more natural result with their BBLs.”

The MD tells Life & Style that patients “often cite celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj as having unnaturally large butts” and don’t want to achieve that look.

“Patients are wanting a natural look with their BBLs or as I refer to them as, a slim or athletic BBL,” Robert says. “This is where fat is placed centrally over the gluteus maximus muscle (similar to working out in the gym appearance) and moderately filling the hip dips on the side.”

A Brazilian Buttlift (BBL) is a risky plastic surgery procedure where a “doctor transfers fat from your belly, hips, lower back, or thighs to your buttocks,” according to WebMD.

It’s been speculated that Kim, 43, and Nicki’s behinds are products of a BBL, but neither have admitted to getting the procedure. That said, the “Barbie World” rapper, 41, has admitted to getting butt injections in the past.

However, Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry admitted to getting a BBL in 2016 by Dr. Miami, a surgeon who is popular among celebrities and is now a social media sensation.

“My decision to get plastic surgery came down to one simple thing: I’m human. I care [about] how I look,” Kailyn, 32, wrote in her 2016 memoir, Hustle and Heart. “I knew that being satisfied with my outer appearance would give me the confidence I needed to face the world head on.”

Fellow MTV alum Farrah Abraham, who has been an open book about her plastic surgery journey, has also sparked BBL rumors over the years. Fans noticed that her behind grew massively and assumed she got work done, but the 16 & Pregnant alum, 33, denied the claims.

“Goals & no I never got a #bbl but then again goals,” Farrah captioned November 2023 TikTok post that included a provocative video of her rolling in the sand on the beach.