Celebrities Who Have Admitted to Getting Butt Enhancements From Injections to BBLs

While a number of celebrities sport large derrieres that seem not to fit with the rest of their frame, very few have admitted to getting injections, Brazilian Butt Lifts or other procedures to enhance their behind. But these stars have opened up about their desires for a bigger butt … some with stories of healthy self-confidence boosts, while others had near-fatal experiences with injections.

Kailyn Lowry became the first of several Teen Mom stars to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift, where a cosmetic surgeon uses a specialized fat transfer technique to shape a fuller rounder tush. Hers was performed in 2016 by the famed Dr. Miami, a.k.a Dr. Michael Salzhauer of Bal Harbour Plastic Surgery in Miami.

In her 2017 memoir, Hustle and Heart, Kailyn explained why she had the procedure done. “My decision to get plastic surgery came down to one simple thing: I’m human. I care [about] how I look. I knew that being satisfied with my outer appearance would give me the confidence I needed to face the world head on.”

After Teen Mom 2 costar Briana DeJesus got a BBL in 2018, fellow castmate Jade Cline followed suit in 2021. She got her BBL done in Miami, and MTV’s cameras were there to document the process. While she loves the results now and savors flaunting her curvy tush in Instagram photos, she was very open about how much physical agony was involved.

“I saw so many people I knew that were having BBLs, and I was so impressed and astonished at the shapes of their bodies,” she said on her “Jay & Kay Unfiltered” podcast in early 2021. “It was a lot of pain,” Jade continued, adding, “The journey had a lot of unexpected turns. Some crazy stuff happened.”

She revealed that the pain “was 10 times worse than childbirth. Everyone is different, but I know that my body definitely had a hard time recovering. ” However, in the end, she stated, “It’s not that big of a deal. My body my choice. As long as I’m happy and healthy, that’s all that matters.”

