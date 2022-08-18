Keeping it candid! Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Nene Leakes underwent a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction and gushed over her “new snatched look.”

“I did it!” the Bravolebrity, 54, captioned a montage video of her plastic surgery procedure via Instagram on Wednesday, August 17. “I got a professional BBL with Dr. Okoro! Follow my surgery journey with Dr. Okoro at Georgia Plastic.”

Nene, who serves as an ambassador for Georgia Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, noted she’s “almost ready” to show off her “snatched” results and promised to take fans on the “journey” as she heals.

The Never Make the Same Mistake Twice author noted in a separate video that she wanted to “keep it classy, not trashy” while opening up about her decision to go under the knife.

“First of all, there are women of a certain age … and women who are much younger … [who] are all doing plastic surgery,” Nene began. “If you followed me on the Real Housewives of Atlanta many, many, many years ago, I did some surgery — I did my boobs and I did my nose. A lot of people for whatever reason think that I’ve done a lot of stuff. I get all kinds of comments, it’s really hilarious to me. But Dr. Okoro will tell you that I have not and that is the truth.”

The Queens, New York, native knew she wanted to “do something” to update her look but wasn’t “quite sure” what that was before her consultation.

“I wanted to have liposuction,” Nene said, noting that she wanted to do her “stomach and sides” along with her “bra roll” in particular. “You women know what I’m talking about, sometimes when you put your bra on and you want to wear a [backless] shirt and you see a little extra bit of fat that you just don’t think is attractive.”

While discussing what to do with the “fat” that would be pulled out of her body during liposuction, Nene admitted she was “not a fan” of Brazilian butt lifts, known as BBLs.

“I just feel like the old folks home is going to look crazy with a bunch of giant booties up in here. So, I said to him, ‘I like my a—,’” she recalled. “What I would like to do though is fix problem areas. Maybe there’s a little dent here, maybe there’s a little spot there.”

Dr. Okoro told her that even minor injections in the bottom is still considered a BBL, but he and Nene coined the term “professional mini BBL” to better reflect what she was going for.

