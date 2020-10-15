The ‘Real Housewives’ Aren’t Afraid to Open Up About Their Plastic Surgery — Learn Who Got What Done

Nip and tuck! The ladies of the Real Housewives franchises have celebrated their plastic surgery procedures over the years — and some have even gone under the knife on camera. We rounded up all the Bravo babes who are open about their fillers, Botox and everything in-between … and, unsurprisingly, there’s a lot of them to choose from.

In December 2019, Life & Style sat down exclusively with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga and Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan to talk about the stigma behind cosmetic surgery.

“I feel like a lot of times when women get work done we’re shamed because you, you know, altered anything or you’re trying to change because a lot of times people think that women get work done for other people or for a man,” Porsha, 39, explained. “In actuality I’m able to celebrate it and I’m sure you guys are too, because I do it for myself.”

The RHOA vet noted that the truth is most women undergo surgery for themselves, not others. “Whatever I have fixed or tweaked or whatever, it was just for me to feel better about myself,” the New Celebrity Apprentice star continued. “I think the biggest thing too is that all of it doesn’t necessarily have to do with like surgery. It’s just the mindset of feeling good and celebrating who I am.”

Longtime RHONY cast member Sonja, 56, completely agreed, adding her personal feelings become part of the decision process. “There was nothing wrong with me before and I feel better, having a little work done,” she explained.

That being said, the Sonja by Sonja Morgan founder explained that less is definitely more when it comes to making changes. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That’s the trick with having a little work done,” she said. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I mean, you don’t want to go overboard, right? Just a little tweak.”

