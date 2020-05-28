Looks like the reunion is about to be a doozy, y’all. New Real Housewives of New York cast member Leah McSweeney slammed costar Ramona Singer for the way the 63-year-old treated her during a cast trip to Rhode Island — which we’ll all get to see on the May 28 episode of the Bravo TV series.

“Hurricane season is here, and tonight, it’s ‘Hurricane Leah,'” the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram ahead of the episode. “I want to preface this episode by saying I went on this trip to Rhode Island not really wanting to even go. I didn’t know the women that well at this point, and I was in an already-vulnerable mood. I wanted my sister there for support. She was also six months postpartum and looking forward to her first baby-free overnight trip. Moms: haven’t we all been there?”

The Married to the Mob founder continued by saying she was “upset” the original cast member “rescinded” her invitation to have Leah’s sister, Sarah McSweeney, join the girls on the trip — which she says was the “third time” Ramona revoked her sibling’s invite.

“My sister is my best friend and beyond. You just don’t f—k with her. Ever!! Did I get wasted and act crazy at dinner? Absolutely,” Leah continued. “Did I do anything that none of the other women haven’t done before? Nope.”

Finally, the New York City native called out Ramona’s unsavory conduct after the former fashion buyer seemed to take offense to Leah’s actions during the holiday. Leah was particularly shook that Ramona was so “embarrassed” by the way she acted when she doesn’t have the greatest track record of her own. “Yes, you heard it right: the woman who defecates on hotel room floors (and expects others to clean it up), who calls her own friends fat, and who tries to flex on [Instagram] during a pandemic is supposedly embarrassed that I got s—tfaced,” she concluded her caption. “Please!”

The fashion designer also included the hashtag “IllSaveTheRestForTheReunion,” so you can bet there is going to be a whole lot of drama when the ladies reconvene after the season’s end. We can’t wait to see what goes down in the ~Ocean State~!