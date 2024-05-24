Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has been married twice and welcomed seven children from his previous relationships. While the actor recently settled his contentious divorce from second wife Christine Baumgartner, he hasn’t let the drama slow him down as he searches for love.

Most recently, Kevin has been linked to “You Were Meant for Me” singer Jewel after being photographed on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands in December 2023.