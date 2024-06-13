Kourtney Kardashian made a surprising revelation about her and Travis Barker’s living situation on the Thursday, June 13, episode of The Kardashians. Just weeks before the reality star gave birth to her first child with Travis, she explained why they still weren’t living together yet.

“Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces,” Kourtney, 45, explained. “But it feels like we kind of figured out a plan for now. So we’re going to move into his house, which is a block away, and then redo my house at the same time so that we can all be together, living together, under one roof with the baby.”

The scene featured Kourtney and her mom, Kris Jenner, organizing baby Rocky’s room at Travis’ home. The Poosh founder also shares three kids – Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9 – with ex Scott Disick, while Travis, 48, has a son, Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex Shanna Moakler.

In October 2022, Kourtney opened up about why she and Travis weren’t living together months after their May 2022 wedding. “I think we’re in the place where we’re figuring out how to blend our households and our kids,” she explained on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “For the most part, we’re getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house.”

She also confirmed that she and her husband would be living in a “joint house” eventually. “We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives, for the most part, and they each have their rooms,” Kourtney added. “And we are a block away [from each other.]”

As longtime neighbors in Calabasas, Kourtney and Travis were friends for years before they got together romantically. They started dating in October 2020 and the Blink-182 drummer proposed exactly one year later.

“There’s still nights when we’ll stay at each other’s houses in between,” Kourtney clarified in 2022. “But I get up at six in the morning and I carpool every morning. And then I go straight to his house and have matcha, he has it ready for me. And then we have matcha and talk and hang out and work out together and then we start our day.”