Kourtney Kardashian Had 5 ‘Failed’ IVF Cycles Before Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian shared some encouraging words with one of her followers who was struggling with conceiving a child. The mom of four said she endured five “failed” IVF cycles and three ​egg retrievals before ​her fourth child Rocky was conceived. ​

“I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God’s plan for my life,” Kourtney, 45, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, May 27. “Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health. I know how hard it is to feel like you’re not trying, but believing in God’s plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!”

In a following slide, Kourtney clarified that she didn’t conceive Rocky through IVF.

“I want to be super clear [because] it seems my answer to the IVF question may have been confusing … I got pregnant 100 [percent] naturally,” the reality TV star wrote. “NOT through IVF… one year after stopping IVF actually. Through God’s blessing, on Valentine’s Day.”

Kourtney shares six-month-old Rocky with husband Travis Barker. She gave birth on November 1, 2023, less than two months after she was rushed to the hospital for emergency fetal surgery in September. Travis, 48, canceled a slew of Blink-182 shows scheduled in Europe as he flew home to be by Kourtney’s side.

The drummer gave fans an update shortly after canceling the shows.

“God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support,” Travis wrote via X on September 6.

Kourtney shared her own statement on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” The Kardashians star wrote. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

Kourtney continued, “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Rocky joined older siblings Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, who Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick, along with Alabama, 18, and Landon, 20, who Travis shares with Shanna Moakler.