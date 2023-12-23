There he is! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared the first photos of their baby son, Rocky Thirteen, in a Friday, December 22, Instagram post. The couple welcomed their first-born child on November 1.

Christmas came early for fans as Kourtney, 44, simply wrote Rocky’s name along with a black heart emoji in the caption. All three wore matching black outfits as the Poosh founder rested her head in Travis’ lap as he held Rocky against his shoulder. In another photo, the Blink-182 drummer, 48, sweetly kissed his son on the lips.

Kourtney was seen breastfeeding the newborn in another snapshot, as sister, Khloé Kardashian gushed about her new nephew in the comments. “Those little toes!” she wrote, while adding, “Baby!!!!!!”

Scroll down to see photos of Kourtney and Travis’ baby Rocky.