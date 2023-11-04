He’s here! Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to a baby boy with husband Travis Barker, according to reports.

People ​reported that Kourtney, 44, and Travis, 47, welcomed baby No. 1 together on Saturday, November 4. ​The report comes one day after TMZ reported that the couple was spotted arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles ​on Monday, October 30, along with other family members including her sister, Kylie Jenner.

Just days ahead of his son’s birth, Travis revealed on the October 30 episode of “One Life One Chance With Toby Morse” podcast that they planned to name their baby boy Rocky 13, adding that his due date was “either Halloween or, like, the first week of November.”

The little one is the first child for the reality star and her rocker beau, completing their blended family. Kourtney announced her pregnancy after years of fertility struggles during Travis’ Los Angeles tour stop with his band, Blink-182, in June.

“Travis I’m Pregnant,” a sign held by the Poosh founder read as she jumped up and down excitedly in the crowd, paying homage to a moment from his band’s “All the Small Things” music video.

Travis’ bandmate Mark Hoppus shouted, “Hey Travis, you got an announcement!” after spotting the Kardashians star among the crowd. “We’ve got an announcement that somebody’s d—k still works! Let’s hear it for Travis … somebody’s having a baby!”

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” Kourtney shared via her Instagram alongside a series of photos from the night.

Just weeks after their happy news, Kravis hosted a rock ‘n’ roll-themed gender reveal party for friends and family. “While they were both excited for whatever God’s plan was for their baby, the blue pop bursting from the streamer cannons was electric,” a Poosh newsletter read following the event.

Kourtney experienced a medical emergency while seven months pregnant with her baby boy and was rushed into emergency fetal surgery on September 1. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she later shared via Instagram alongside a photo from her hospital bed. “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.”

In addition to her little drummer boy, Kourtney is also mother to children Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Travis shares children Landon and Alabama with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Atiana De La Hoya, whom Shanna shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Prior to their May 2022 nuptials, Kourtney and Travis were open about undergoing fertility treatments in the hopes of conceiving a child together.

“Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in March 2022. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point delaying or waiting to be married first.”

The insider continued, “It was important for her to also share her pregnancy journey. They’re very committed to each other and raising their kids as a blended family but are hoping to have a child together.”

Their journey was documented on her family’s Hulu reality series, however, they ultimately decided to “take a big break” from IVF treatments before trying “naturally” and discovering they were expecting.