There’s no denying it: Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler is one hot mama. The former Miss USA keeps it steamy and sexy on her Instagram, and we can’t get enough of her hottest moments over the years.

Shanna and Travis met in the summer of 2002, just after his divorce from his first wife of nine months, Melissa Kennedy, was finalized. The Blink 182 rocker and the model welcomed their first child, son Landon, in 2003. The pair got married during a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in October 2004. In 2005, the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Alabama.

Around the same time, their little family became the stars of Meet the Barkers, an MTV reality series focused on Travis and Shanna’s home life with their two kids. The series aired for two seasons and was canceled in 2006. Travis filed for divorce from Shanna that same year.

The pair’s separation was volatile and was regularly reported on in the media at the time. “The relationship was always dysfunctional, they were always love and hate,” an insider close to the coparents told People in 2015. “It was volatile. He is a rock star, and she likes to go out. They both love and fight hard.”

Their divorce was finalized in February 2008, but they continued to live as a family until 2012 for the benefit of their children. In 2014, Shanna started dating Hell’s Angels biker Bryan Sollima, but they split in July 2019. For his part, Travis started dating Kourtney Kardashian in December 2020.

“They’ve moved out of the ‘friend-zone’ and are dating. The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” an insider told Life & Style in January 2021. The musician “always found Kourtney super sexy,” the source added. “So he’s over the moon to be in a relationship with her.”

However, it appears Shanna might approve of her former husband’s new relationship. The same day Travis and Kourtney, 41, sparked romance rumors in Palm Springs, the former Miss Rhode Island shared a cryptic quote fans speculated was about the new couple. “If two hearts are meant to be together, no matter how long it takes, how far they go, how tough it seems, fate will bring them together to share their love forever,” the message read. Shanna also included a red heart emoji on the post.

