Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman 'Obsessed' With Skincare Routine

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are like brothers who depend on each other for everything, especially beauty tips on how to stay forever young! An insider exclusively tells Life & Style, “They’re both really into their appearances and love to trade tips on everything from skincare to hair products, to the best dermatologists and masseuses.”

The Deadpool & Wolverine costars aren’t vain with their beauty practices. The insider explains that “it’s a huge part of their career longevity so they have every reason to want to stay looking as young as possible and have no qualms about it. Blake [Lively] always jokes that [husband] Ryan spends more time in front of the mirror than she does, but it’s not all that far from the truth.”

The insider reveals that the Green Lantern actor, 47 has a “10-step skincare regime he does day and night and it was Hugh, 55, who introduced him to it.”

Skincare products aren’t the only thing that the men turn to, though.

“Nutrition and vitamin supplements are a big part of their beauty regiments and they’re always trading biohacking tips,” the insider notes. “You’d be hard-pressed to meet two guys more obsessed with staying young, but when you see their skin up close you can’t deny all their efforts are paying off. They look half their age.”

Ryan has shared his beauty secrets over the years while admitting that his face is his money maker. However, his skin isn’t always treated the best – especially when he has to wear prosthetics.

“They rip up your face as they’re coming off,” he told Vogue ​in 2019. “So, I basically do whatever the lead artists tell me to do, including using this special moisturizer meant for burns. It’s a bit more intense. I work in showbiz, so I should go next level and have some really extensive, nuanced routine, but besides that, I don’t.”

The Adam Project actor later opened up about the “bizarre and unhealthy standards placed on so many people” both “in the public eye” and “in regular life outside of that world. In terms of aging gracefully, I never bemoan a birthday. We all want to be old people at one point, so you may as well enjoy getting there. I think it’s sexy to embrace [aging], rather than combat it.”

Hugh takes great care of his skin, especially from the protection of the sun after he got his first skin cancer removed in 2013. The Australian actor previously shared that he has basal cell carcinoma, which is non-melanoma and “often develops on areas of skin exposed to the sun, such as the face,” according to Mayo Clinic.

Hugh has since urged his fans to wear SPF daily after undergoing six procedures.

“I know you’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. I’m going to keep talking about them, if need be,” he captioned a video via Instagram in April 2023. “And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I’m happy.”