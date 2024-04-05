George Clooney

Back at the height of the pandemic in 2020, a lot of guys put their razors down, growing what Esquire called a “Clooney beard,” describing it as “the sort you’d grow when you won’t see anyone for a while, cultivated through sheer laziness, or, probably, just for something to do.” To be fair, the 62-year-old trimmed the fur after filming The Midnight Sun for a more dapper look. (Realizing his beard was coming off in one piece, the prankster wrapped it in plastic and gifted it to the film’s hair and makeup designer, who joked, “It’s my pension plan. I’m going to sell it on eBay, I think.”)