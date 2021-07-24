That J. Lo Glow! See Photos of Jennifer Lopez’s Stunning Transformation Over the Years

Singer Jennifer Lopez has had a stunning transformation over the decades. Her ageless beauty has made many fans wonder: Has she gotten plastic surgery?

The “On the Floor” artist has repeatedly denied speculation that she’s gone under the knife to maintain her gorgeous looks. She personally clapped back at an Instagram user who said she “definitely” has gotten “tons of … Botox” via Instagram in January 2021.

“LOL, that’s just my face!!!” the Boy Next Door actress responded. “For the 500 millionth time … I have never done Botox or any injectable or surgery!! Just sayin’.”

The “Dance Again” singer continued, “Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your own skin!! And here is another JLO BEAUTY secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others don’t spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful, too!!! Sending you love.”

That wasn’t the first time Jen set the record straight on whether or not she’s altered her appearance. In December 2020, she explained why she’s stayed away from cosmetic procedures during her career.

“I haven’t ever had Botox to this day … I’m not that person,” she told Daily Mail at the time. “I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing. I’m more about a natural approach to skincare … but I want [my products] to work … I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point.”

The Bronx native noted “one day” she might possibly decide to undergo a cosmetic procedure but she “[hadn’t] yet.”

That being said, the “If You Had My Love” songstress admitted she’s had the opportunity to tweak her face during an interview with Elle magazine in December 2020.

“I haven’t ever had Botox to this day,” she began, recalling a time a doctor suggested she start using injectables. “And [the doctor] said, ‘Did you know you have a little line right here? We should start Botox.’ I mean, I had to be 23 years old, right? And I was like, ‘I’m going to pass.’ I didn’t like needles anyway, but the boyfriend’s like, ‘Yeah, you should start it. I do that.’ I was like, ‘No, thank you.’”

“I just wonder what would’ve happened to me if I would’ve started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now,” the Maid in Manhattan actress continued. “My face would be a totally different face today.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Jennifer’s transformation over the years!