All natural, baby! Jennifer Lopez clapped back at a fan who claimed the singer had “definitely” gotten Botox on Saturday, January 16 — and she didn’t hold back.

“Can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn’t move at all when you talk or try to express … you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it’s all good. Just saying,” a commenter wrote on an Instagram post J. Lo shared as she showed off her new skincare line, JLo Beauty. “LOL, that’s just my face!!!” the 51-year-old responded. “For the 500 millionth time … I have never done Botox or any injectable or surgery!! Just sayin’.”

Instagram

The pop legend added, “Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your own skin!! And here is another JLO BEAUTY secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others don’t spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful, too!!! Sending you love.”

J. Lo also included the hashtags “#beautyfromtheinsideout” and “#beautyhasnoexpirationdate.”

In December 2020, the Bronx-born singer opened up about staying away from cosmetic procedures throughout her career. “I haven’t ever had Botox to this day … I’m not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing,” she told Daily Mail at the time. “I’m more about a natural approach to skincare … but I want [my products] to work.”

However, the Grammy Award winner didn’t entirely rule out getting a little assistance from a cosmetic surgeon in the future. “I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point,” J. Lo added. “I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet.”

When the “Waiting for Tonight” artist isn’t working on her new skincare line, she’s prepping for her upcoming wedding to fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The longtime loves — who got engaged in March 2019 — were planning to wed in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to postpone their dream nuptials.

“It was all planned out and paid for,” an insider told Us Weekly in April 2020. “They obviously had to postpone it due to coronavirus, but J. Lo wants to marry A-Rod shortly after things go back to normal.”