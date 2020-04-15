Summer of 2020 was going to be memorable for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who were planning to tie the knot then. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve had to put their wedding on hold.

“It was all planned out and paid for,” a source told Us Weekly, adding the couple was planning to walk down the aisle in Italy. “They obviously had to postpone it due to coronavirus, but J. Lo wants to marry A-Rod shortly after things go back to normal.”

Jennifer revealed she’s playing it by ear. “It did affect it a little bit,” the 50-year-old told Ellen DeGeneres during a video call interview published on April 7. “So, we’ll see what happens now … I really don’t know what’s gonna happen now as far as dates or anything like that.”

“We are just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world,” the pop star continued. “So, again, it’s just something we have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the dynamic duo was looking forward to their nuptials. “Jennifer was on such a high after the Super Bowl that she and Alex decided they should keep it going. They’ll be ‘just married’ [in no time,]” a source exclusively told Life & Style in February. “2020 is going to be their year!”

Though it’s unfortunate to have to postpone their wedding, the singer and the former MLB pro, 44, have made it clear their priority lies with staying home and ensuring everyone’s safety so that the virus doesn’t continue to spread.

“Hey everyone, we want you to please stay at home to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Jen said in a video she shared with Alex on Instagram recently. “You know, we’re staying home to protect those on the front lines, the doctors, the nurses and technicians that are working so hard to save lives at our hospitals.”

Jen and Alex are currently quarantined at home with all of their children. It looks like they’re making the best of the situation.

