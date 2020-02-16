All the Times Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Proved They Are the Most Stylish Couple Ever

As one of Hollywood’s favorite couples, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez embody a lot of qualities that many consider to be relationship goals. They’re constantly supporting each other, they’re loving and they always look good!

J. Lo and A-Rod began dating in 2017, and during the few years they’ve been together, they have absolutely killed it in fashion. Whether they’re stepping out for a casual date, heading to the gym or attending a fancy public event, the dynamic duo is always rockin’ stunning outfits. You have Jen, who often shows off her incredible curves and abs, and Alex, who likes to keep it classy in either a simple or bold suit.

Something notable about the couple’s sense of style is that they often coordinate. While they may not necessarily always match, their outfits just work well together. It may be a reflection of how well they work as a team in general. After all, they often say they’re the same person.

“We’re very similar,” Jennifer gushed to GQ in November 2019. “We’re really alike in our drive, in our ambition. He’s an athlete. He wanted to be the best. I’m the same way. I just want to be great at what I do. We’re both like that. We’re both super-hard workers. We’re driven by our passions. And we have a tremendous amount of respect for each other.”

J. Lo and A-Rod’s connection is more than just romantic. “It’s great to have a best friend and a partner you can really build with. I just feel like, with Alex and I, that’s what it’s like,” the pop star told SiriusXM in April 2019. “It was just having somebody who understands you from the inside as far as like, ‘I really want to work hard. I really love what I do, and I really want to work hard at it and understand that.'”

See? #RelationshipGoals!

Keep scrolling to see photos of Jen and Alex rockin’ their best outfits.