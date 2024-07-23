Who Is RHONJ’s Danielle Cabral’s Husband? Meet Nate

Danielle Cabral is one tough New Jersey Housewife and it’s because her husband, Nate Cabral, is her biggest supporter. It was clear that the couple had a strong bond when they joined the RHONJ cast during season 13. Danielle and Nate have been together for more than one decade and fans have started to learn why they were made for each other.

Nate Cabral Talks Business

When the Jersey boy isn’t cheering on Danielle as she runs Boujie Kidz, he is running his own business.

In 2019, Nate cofounded a home security business, Flash Security Integrators. According to his Instagram bio, the business is still up and running.

Three years later, Nate was supported by Danielle and their kids, Dominic and Valentina, at an event for Flash Security.

“So many of our (late night) conversations consist of where MY career is headed or you pushing me to ‘just keep going.’ The reality is that if my husband didn’t work his ass off none of it would be possible for me. I’d still be working my 9-5 miserable NYC job,” the reality star wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am so proud of you. @flashsecurityinc is soaring and soon will be nationwide. You’re such an amazing example for our children to see how hard work really pays off.”

Nate and Danielle Fell in Love at First Sight

Both from the East Coast, Danielle and Nate’s solo paths led them to Los Angeles. After connecting in California, their love shined through and they walked down the aisle in 2012.

“I did not feel pretty on my wedding day. My hair was horrible and started the day on a sour note,” Danielle admitted to People in 2023 after taking updated wedding photos. “This shoot has been a dream of mine since my honeymoon!! just wanted to feel like a beautiful bride.”

The True Life alum and Nate share daughter Valentina and son Dominic, and the family is one close team.

Getty

“My children only know good right now. And they will only know the good of this, so to them, there was a party every day,” Danielle told Distractify in 2023. “They build relationships with the crew, and you know, when you’re with them every day, they become like family in a way. And my son loved the filming aspect.

She continued, “He would ask tons of questions like ‘how do you do this?’ And ‘how do you do that?’ So it was just a party for them. And obviously, they don’t know the real concept of Housewives … but it comes from excitement and love, and that’s hopefully all they’ll know for as long as I can keep it like that.”

Nate and Danielle are a power couple on and off screen and often give fans a glimpse into the early stages of their relationship.

“It’s pretty awesome that you now get to show the world what I’ve witnessed for the past 14 years. Someone who puts everyone else before herself,” he wrote via Instagram in August 2023. “Someone who is always helping & supporting others to never give up. Someone who works her a$$ off to achieve all her goals no matter how tough it may get. I am soo proud to be your man! Here’s to year 38! Keep smiling babe.”