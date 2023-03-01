New ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Rachel Fuda’s Plastic Surgery: See What Work She’s Had Done

Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 newcomer Rachel Fuda just made her debut on the show and she’s already getting called out by a fellow cast member about getting “bad” plastic surgery.

During the February 28, 2023, episode of the Bravo hit, the ladies gathered at Teresa Giudice’s home for a housewarming party with her now-husband Luis Ruelas. That’s when Jennifer Aydin discussed Rachel’s cosmetic work in front of her costars.

“I called [Rachel] up and I said, ‘I’m sorry that I spoke about your nose job,’” Jennifer told her costars. “People bad-mouth me about my terrible nose job. I felt bad about your terrible nose job, and I just felt bad. I was calling to apologize.”

Rachel underwent her rhinoplasty surgery in 2019. Earlier in the episode, Jennifer asked Rachel about her nose during a group mozzarella party, which was shown in a flashback, wondering if it was still swelling.

The newest Bravo star recalled the conversation with friend Jennifer Fessler over lunch. “So, we leave the mozz party, she calls me [and] she’s like, ‘Hey, I hope I didn’t offend you by, like, bringing up your nose job. You know I’m just like not really happy with my results,’” Rachel explained.

Jennifer previously recalled how she was unhappy she was with how she looked following her own rhinoplasty, saying it appeared “crazy wackadoo” during the season 12 premiere episode in February 2022.

“I know it looks wackadoo in the first episode and I was expecting as much. When we got the schedule, I had already booked my surgery,” she told Page Six at the time.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, when we start filming, I’m going to be like five weeks out.’ And then I was thinking, ‘You know what? I’m not planning on hiding it. Maybe I could just have my journey while everybody watches,’” Jennifer continued, adding, “I feel like it’s settled in really nicely. These things, you have to give it a year — you do. With any type of plastic surgery. I would know!”

While Rachel had to deal with her nose job being called out by a cast mate, she’s been open about getting cosmetic dentistry. She shared a before and after photo on February 16, 2023, thanking Smile Texas’ Houston office for the 20 veneers she had put in over two sessions.

Scroll down for photos of Rachel’s plastic surgery transformation.