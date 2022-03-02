Kate Hudson’s Best Bikini Looks: The Actress’ Most Sizzling Swimwear Photos So Far

She’s such a bikini babe! Kate Hudson works hard for her taut and toned body, so she’s never afraid to show off how amazing she looks in two-piece swimwear. Whether it’s on vacation going for a swim or sharing at-home mirror selfies, Kate’s got serious bikini confidence.

While the actress turns 43 in April 2022, she has her best body ever, even after having three children. Kate is totally dedicated to her workout routines, primarily doing Pilates to strengthen her core and lengthen her body. She loves outdoor activities for her cardio, including hiking and swimming.

Kate is so committed to exercise that she wore a bikini with a pair of comfy shoes to hike up a steep hillside during a 2021 vacation in Greece. With the bright blue sea beneath her, the Almost Famous star shared an Instagram video of her powering her way up wooden stairs constructed onto the hill, as she rocked a white string bikini top and navy bottoms. It made for the perfect outfit to keep cool in on the sunny day, while maintaining her tan line without having to worry about what a shirt, halter top or shorts might do to it!

While Kate will don a bikini on any warm weather getaway, she has a favorite place where she loves to spend time. “Greece is my favorite vacation spot. I feel really at home there. I love the culture, the people are wonderful, and the water is just so incredibly appealing,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2018, noting that her “perfect day” begins with “a double espresso and walk down to the sea for a swim.”

For Kate’s fans, that means plenty of Instagram bikini photos during the summer months. Her mom, Goldie Hawn, and her “pa,” Kurt Russell, own a vacation home on the island of Skiathos, where the family gathers every summer. They also love to hop from island to island by boat, meaning Kate gets plenty of swimwear time in the gorgeous sea.

Not even her 2018 pregnancy with daughter Rani Rose Fujikawa, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, slowed down Kate’s bikini game. She donned a tiny neon yellow two piece while nearly eight months pregnant as she enjoyed time by the pool with Danny and friends at a resort in Ojai, California. While her baby bump was huge, Kate still looked fantastic in her favorite form of swimwear.

Scroll down for photos of Kate’s best bikini looks