Spring break has come early for Kate Hudson! The gorgeous actress was photographed working on her tan in Miami in a tiny black bikini on Monday, February 28. She was joined by friends Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, David Burtka, for some rest and relaxation on the beach.

While NPH and David went for a swim in the ocean, Kate, 42, spent her time soaking in the sunshine on a lounge chair. Her itty-bitty string bikini showed off the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star’s incredibly fit and toned body, especially her hard-earned ripped abs.

After having three children over the past 18 years, she’s worked hard after each birth to gain back her rock-hard midsection. Kate’s Miami tanning session proved that all those hours in her home gym have paid off. Just the simple act of sitting up from a lounging position activated her core, with Kate’s obliques looking so cut. The actress is mom to son Ryder Robinson, 18, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham Bellamy, 10, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy and she shares her youngest child, daughter Rani Rose Fujikawa, 3, with fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

The Fools Gold star looked deep in conversation with Neil Patrick at one point, while leaning over to chat with a female friend from her same lounger position. Danny wasn’t seen in the beach day photos, but there’s no doubt he was on her mind. She recently shared a sweet Instagram selfie of the two passionately kissing in a Valentine’s Day tribute, while calling him “My love.” The pair got engaged in September 2021 after more than four years of dating and many years of friendship prior to becoming romantic.

Kate managed to turn a working trip into a vacation getaway, as she arrived in Miami three days earlier to take part in events for her King St. Vodka brand, which is an alkaline water, gluten-free, non-GMO craft liquor. She played bartender at several parties promoting her new vodka, as seen on the label’s Instagram page. After playing pitch woman and working that cocktail shaker, Kate deserved some fun in the sun with her friends!

Scroll down for photos of Kate in her black bikini while vacationing in Miami.