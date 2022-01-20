Best Celebrity Bikini Photos of 2022 So Far: Stars Flaunting Their Figures in Sexy Two-Pieces

Bikini season is all year round, thanks to winter getaways. Stars got 2022 started right with their sexy swimwear while taking post new year’s vacations.

So far, Kim Kardashian has been 2022’s bikini queen. The entrepreneur took a four-day break to the Bahamas with boyfriend Pete Davidson in early January and proved that this might be her most epic year yet when it comes to showing off her famous curves in swimwear.

Kim first shared a selfie wearing a brown thong bikini from her own Skims brand on January 6, while she was still on vacation. The photo racked up more than 4.3 million likes and was one of the first truly epic bikini photos of 2022.

But the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was just getting started! After she got home to Hidden Hills, California, Kim kept more bikini photos coming. In a series of snapshots posted on January 17, she wore a tiny white string two-piece to frolic in the sea and lay seductively on the sand.

In one photo, the shadow of what appeared to be a man in a baseball cap holding up a phone to take the photo was visible in the shot. Fans guessed that it could have been Pete snapping away at his gorgeous girlfriend’s bikini poses. Two days later, Kim shared more photos in a black thong bikini. She captioned the pictures, “Beach Party,” while putting a black block letter around the “P,” seeming to signal that Pete was her cameraman again.

For some stars, the bikini photos they posted to social media were a cause for celebration. Actress Kate Bosworth wore a tiny blue bikini to show off how great she looked just a few weeks after turning 39 in early January. She added a surfboard emoji to her Instagram post, as 2022 marks 20 years since she shot to fame in the classic surf movie, Blue Crush, where she rocked a nearly identical tiny bikini in many scenes.

Camila Cabello continued to flaunt her famous bikini curves in 2022, starting out with an early January vacation to the Dominican Republic. She wore a sexy black string bikini while aboard a yacht, with a gorgeous sunset behind her. The Miami native loves hitting the beach, and fans will likely see many more bikini looks from the “Havana” singer as 2022 rolls along.

Scroll down for the best celebrity bikini photos of 2022.