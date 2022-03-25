From her days on Barney to Netflix’s He’s All That, Madison Pettis has already had such an incredible career. Find out how much money’s she’s earned over the years below.

What Is Madison Pettis’ Net Worth in 2022?

Thanks to her prolific acting career, Madison is worth $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her Early Career

Before Madison started her career in entertainment, she was a child model. Madison opened up on the “Poddy Talk Podcast” in 2020 about how when the parenting magazine Fort Worth Child was searching for a cover model, she applied because she “just really wanted the balloon.”

After being selected, Madison recalled that the photographer in the shoot said she sign up for acting classes. “My mom was hesitant because she wasn’t involved in the entertainment industry on any level but she could see how much I loved it,” she explained to LEFAIR Magazine in their eleventh volume.

Courtesy of Madison Pettis/Instagram

Getting Her Start

After appearing on Barney when she was 7 years old and several Disney Channel shows, Madison’s big break came when she starred in The Game Plan across Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in 2007. “He was just like a daddy to me,” she said in an interview with The Massie Twins that year. “He always called me ‘honey.’ We got to talk about our favorite music (he likes Elvis and country music) and we talked about our favorite snack foods. On the first day he got Dunkin’ Donuts for me because that’s his favorite snack and he put them in my trailer. On the box he wrote “Let’s have an awesome day today, honey!”

Becoming an Ambassador for Savage x Fenty

In addition to her experience as an actress and model, she is also an ambassador for Rihanna’s company Savage X Fenty. In August 2021, Madison, who promotes the brand’s lingerie on her Instagram, explained her passion of working with the company.

“They just make all women and anyone who wants to wear clothes feel super sexy in their skin, and I just really wanted to be a part of it,” she told Teen Vogue at the time.

Starring in He’s All That

After her appearance in the Netflix gender-flipped reboot of She’s All That, Madison added to Teen Vogue of her experience with fans coming to terms with her being an adult, “I never wanted to just hit people over the head with it and be like, ‘I’m not a little girl anymore,’” before adding, “People always made jokes. It was like, ‘You’re my entire childhood.’ And then, slowly as I’ve gotten older and done more mature roles, been a little sexier, people are like, ‘Oh my God, you’re ruining my childhood.’ I’m like, you have to get with the progression. I’m the same age as you now. Right? Like, we were both 8, and now. we’re 23.”