Euphoria villain and heartthrob Jacob Elordi has a staggering net worth that is much more impressive than his HBO character’s Nate Jacobs’. He claimed his way to fame when he was cast in the 2018 Netflix film The Kissing Booth. After landing hit roles and becoming a well-known name in Hollywood, The Australian actor has earned an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Bio Overview. Keep reading to learn how Jacob earned his millions!

Jacob Elordi was a breakthrough Netflix star.

The 24-year-old didn’t begin his acting career until 2015, where he made an appearance in the short film Carpe Liam and other projects. Just three years later, he landed the role of Noah Flynn in the Netflix film series The Kissing Booth. Much like his role in Euphoria, he played the player bad boy in the tween romantic films.

Jacob and his Kissing Booth costar Joey King’s feelings toward each other went deeper than what was written in their scripts as the two started dating in 2017 before the first of the three films released on Netflix. Their romance ended in 2018 after Joey deleted all her pictures of her on-and-off screen lover off of her Instagram.

Jacob Elordi is euphoric.

Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The actor had fans falling in love with him, much like his character in the hit HBO show, when he landed the role as Nate Jacobs in Euphoria. His character, Nate, is a deranged and popular highschooler who had a toxic relationship with Maddy, played by Alexa Demie. In season 2 of the show, he wedged himself in between Maddy and Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, creating the ultimate teen love triangle.

While the salary for his performance in Euphoria is unknown, Jacob’s costar Sydney has reported to earn $350,000 for 13 episodes, according to World Celebs.

After Euphoria season 2 premiered, rumors were circulating about alleged behind-the-scenes drama between the cast and crew and grueling work hours. When discussing his experience filming the show in an interview with Variety, Jacob had nothing but positive things to say about the atmosphere on set.

“I mean that in the broad sense, like this is filmmaking,” he said. “And whilst you shouldn’t suffer, to me there’s great value in working hard.

He went on to say that all of his cast mates have a terrific work ethic. “That’s my family. If I’m working long hours, Sam’s working twice as long, Zendaya’s working three times as long. We’re all in it together,” Jacob concluded.