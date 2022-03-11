Get those streaming services ready, because there’s a lot to watch while you wait for Euphoria season 3.

The HBO show premiered its first season in June 2019, and fans had to wait more than two years for season 2 — which premiered in January 2022. Now that the second season has officially come to an end — with tons of questions still to be answered — fans are at a loss for what to watch. Thankfully, there is more than one teen drama on the market.

In fact, the reimagined Gossip Girl series on HBO Max is a great alternative. Full of sex and drugs, this show takes place in New York City, which immediately makes it different from Euphoria while tackling some of the same topics. The original iteration of Gossip Girl aired via The CW from 2007 to 2012 and starred Blake Lively (Serena), Leighton Meester (Blair), Penn Badgley (Dan) and Chace Crawford (Nate), among others. While none of the original stars have made an appearance in the new series, there are tons of newcomers making names for themselves thanks to the series.

“These are new characters, new story lines,” Emily Alyn Lind (Audrey) told Dazed during a February 2021 interview. Whitney Peak (Zoya) added, “There’s a lot of representation, which I can’t say we saw a lot of in the first one. It’s dope being able to see people who look like you and who are interested in the same things, and who happen to be in entertainment, because it’s so influential and obviously reflective of the times.”

Prior to the show’s premiere, showrunner Joshua Safran teased that “there is a twist” while speaking at Vulture Fest in 2019. What was the twist? Well, instead of Gossip Girl being, essentially, everybody who sends in tips to the anonymous website, the teachers from Constance Billard and St. Jude are in charge of the gossip blog. Talk about a scandal!

“Coming up with the idea of knowing who Gossip Girl was from the top — and having it be a teacher — was the thing that excited me the most, because it’s doing the show in a new way instead of just retreading,” Joshua told The Daily Beast in July 2021. “When you hear ‘teachers’ you think older, more stodgy, more matronly — all these things that are actually unrealistic to teachers, and you’re like, no, in reality, private school teachers’ median age is 31.”

Gossip Girl isn’t the only teen drama with plot twist after plot twist. Scroll through the gallery for what to watch while waiting for Euphoria season 3.