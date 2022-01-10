Each ‘Euphoria’ Cast Member Makes a Different Salary: See How Much the Actors Earn From the HBO Drama

The cast of HBO’s Euphoria has been filming the hit series since 2019, and each star is compensated based on different factors. A lead actor such as Zendaya typically earns a higher salary than supporting actors do on TV. Depending on the show’s budget and its division of finances among its cast and crew, each costar tends to earn a large chunk of money.

Due to Euphoria’s popularity, each actor’s net worth most likely increased after landing their respective roles on the acclaimed series.

The Spider-Man actress is one of the main stars of Euphoria, not to mention one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. Therefore, she earns one of the highest salaries among her castmates. Meanwhile, supporting actors, such as Jacob Elordi, earn less than the main character.

The drama has received numerous accolades and praise throughout its duration, such as nominations for the British Academy Television Award for Best International Programme and a TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Drama. As its leading name, Zendaya won an Emmy Award in 2020 for her role as Rue Bennett, in addition to a Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Drama series and a nod at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

As a result of the widespread notoriety, Euphoria spends a hefty amount per episode on its necessities, including the cinematography and the large cast. Every episode can cost nearly $11 million, according to Variety, which would indicate that the entire first season could have cost around $165 million to produce.

Since the show also has a well-known base of producers, such as rapper Drake, it’s safe to say finances are taken care of. The “God’s Plan” artist even gave money to some members of the cast and crew at a Euphoria wrap party, as Zendaya confirmed.

“I don’t know the full situation, but I know at our wrap party, Drake was gifting money,” she told E! News in December 2020. “People would enter into a raffle and people won money, which was cool, especially for our crew members.”

For season 2, it’s possible the budget could have increased due to the show’s continuous success and additional elements of the storyline.

Also, Euphoria streams on the well-known subscription service, HBO Max, which charges each new subscriber a total of $14.99 per month.

While HBO has not made each cast member’s exact salary per episode known to the public, it’s safe to say each actor’s wages have increased since the show has grown into one of the most popular dramas on television.

