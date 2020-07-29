Everything You Need to Know About ‘Euphoria’ — How to Watch, Cast, Plot, Season 2 and More

At first glance, it’s easy to write off Euphoria as a show about a bunch of attractive teenagers partying and having sex. However, the deeper you dive, the more the popular series becomes something entirely different.

The HBO drama, starring Zendaya as Rue Bennett, touches upon serious subjects like addiction, mental illness, sexual assault, domestic violence and so much more all through the lens of a troubled group of Gen Z high schoolers.

While season 1 of Euphoria aired in June 2019, it continues to gain popularity as fans rewatch and patiently await season 2. To learn more about Euphoria — including cast, plot, soundtrack, season 2 details and more, keep reading.

How to watch Euphoria:

Unfortunately, Euphoria isn’t available to stream on Netflix. That said, you can watch via HBO Max or HBO on demand. Additionally, you can stream episodes on Hulu or Amazon prime, but only if you have the HBO add-on.

When does Euphoria season 2 come out?

Originally, it appeared as though Euphoria season 2 would be released in summer 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and filming restrictions, production of the series was put on hold indefinitely in March. As of July, there are no updates.

What is Euphoria about?

Euphoria follows the lives of nine teenagers — Rue Bennett, Lexi Howard (played by Maude Apatow), Fezco (played by Angus Cloud), Maddy Perez (played by Alexa Demie), Nate Jacobs (played by Jacob Elordi), Kat Hernandez (played by Barbie Ferreira), Jules Vaughn (played by Hunter Schafer), Cassie Howard (played by Sydney Sweeney) and Chris McKay (played Algee Smith) — as they navigate sex, drugs, friendship, love, trauma and more.

The American version is loosely based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name. Additionally, much of the plot incorporates show creator Sam Levinson’s real-life experiences growing up.

Has Euphoria won any awards?

On July 28, Euphoria received six Emmy nominations — including Zendaya for Lead Actress in a Drama Series. In 2019, Zendaya won the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Drama TV star and the Satellite Award for Best Actress — Television Series Drama.

How is Drake involved with Euphoria?

Drake and his manager Future The Prince are both executive producers of Euphoria, along with Ron Leshem and Tmira Yardeni.

Who is on the Euphoria soundtrack?

Euphoria’s original score was created by Labrinth and features hit songs like “Formula,” “Still Don’t Know My Name,” “All For Us,” “When I R.I.P.” and more. Beyond that, you can check out a full list of every song played on the series including tracks by Beyoncé, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, Arcade Fire, Blood Orange and many others.

Where does Euphoria take place?

The location of the series is never explicitly made clear. Although, a lot of viewers believe Euphoria takes place in Los Angeles.

