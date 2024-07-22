After sailing through the first two weeks of Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette, fans want to know more about contestant Spencer Conley, including his job, where he’s from and more.

What Does Spencer Conley Do for a Living?

In what might be the most adorable job description on the show, Spencer is a “pet portrait entrepreneur” according to his ABC contestant biography, which noted he was inspired to work in the profession by his own dog, Roux.

His company is called Print Our Pet, and creates custom gifts featuring customers’ dogs, cats and other animals.

Spencer’s business creates pet stickers, posters, framed portraits, pet bowls, blankets and phone cases where customers send in their favorite photo of their beloved animal and Print Our Pet makes the final product.

The company’s website also features a pet blog featuring articles including, “5 Tips for Traveling Safely With Your Pet,” “Why a Multivitamin Supplement Is Essential for Your Dog’s Health” and “Can CBD Oil Alleviate Your Dog’s Stress?”

Courtesy of Spencer Conley/Instagram

Where Is Spencer Conley From?

The 30-year-old is from Dallas, Texas. The city has been home to a number of other famous faces in Bachelor Nation including former Bachelorettes Jojo Fletcher and Rachel Lindsay, as well as former Bachelor Sean Lowe.

What Are Spencer Conley’s Hobbies?

Spencer “loves running, playing Catan with his friends, and traveling,” according to ABC. He completed two ultramarathons in 2023, including a 41-mile race in 12 hours and running 55 miles in 13 hours.

After completing his second ultramarathon, Spencer wrote about why he fell in love with running. “It demands discipline. It requires you to do things that you don’t always want to do. It shows you that consistency yields results. You’re able to learn that your mind and the words that you tell yourself are so much stronger than the limits that we place on ourselves,” he captioned an Instagram post with photos from the trail race.

In February 2024, Spencer racked up a major physical achievement in a grueling Grand Canyon hike.

“27 hours, 47 miles, no sleep, the biggest mental and physical challenge I’ve ever faced and a once in a lifetime experience with my best friends. Rim to rim to rim, complete,” Spencer captioned a series of photos along his journey.

As for what he’s doing when he’s not active, the realty star “loves watching and rewatching The Office.”

Courtesy of Spencer Conley/Instagram

What Is Spencer Conley Looking for in a Woman?

“Spencer is used to being the wingman for his buddies, but he’s truly ready to find his person for life. This mama’s boy is ready to leave the nest and is looking for a family-oriented woman who is optimistic, loyal, and loves his dog,” his bio reads. “Life is never boring when Spencer is around, and he plans to make the most out of every second he has with Jenn.”

When the ABC star announced he was a contestant on The Bachelorette in a June 3, 2024, Instagram post, he wrote, “I’m taking my shot at finding my forever…” next to his promotional photo.

How Far Does Spencer Conley Go on Season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’?

After the first week of Jenn’s season, which premiered on July 8, 2024, she and her contestants flew to Melbourne, Australia. During the third week, which aired on July 22, 2024, Spencer got a one-on-one date with Jenn to the Twelve Apostles, a popular tourist site. He gets a rose and lives to compete another week.

According to show spoiler Reality Steve, Spencer makes it to either week five or week six as his information was unclear. The cast heads back to the United States in week six after spending three episodes in Australia.