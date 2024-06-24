With Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette premiering on July 8, 2024, spoilers are flooding in about how the show ends and who wins her heart.

Who Is the Winner of ‘The Bachelorette’ 2024?

Devin Strader wins season 21 of The Bachelorette, according to Reality Steve. The television blogger first reported the news on May 31, just two weeks after filming wrapped.

Steve revealed that Jenn’s overnight dates and final rose ceremony were filmed in Hawaii, which is where she reportedly chose Devin over Marcus Shoberg.

Devin is a freight company owner from Texas. He founded his company, F1 Freight Consultants, in 2023. “F1 strives to deliver both the most cost effective solutions, as well as tackling transportation & logistics challenges throughout North America,” Devin’s LinkedIn reveals.

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

Is Jenn Tran Engaged After ‘The Bachelorette’?

In addition to getting Jenn’s final rose, Devin also got engaged to the physician assistant student at the final rose ceremony. Steve said that Jenn accepted Devin’s proposal and that the two are now engaged.

However, viewers will have to wait and see what happens leading up to the engagement. In June 2024, Jenn attended CMA Fest in Nashville and hinted that her season has an unexpected ending.

“I think I’m also being told that the ending of my season is also something that has never happened before,” she said. When she returned to Instagram for the first time after filming, she also teased, “Past couple of months have been crazy but I’m back, I’m grateful, and it’s only just the beginning.”

What Happened to Jenn Tran on ‘The Bachelor’?

Before being selected to star as the lead of The Bachelorette, Jenn was a contestant on season 28 of The Bachelor. She dated Joey Graziadei on the show and received a one-on-one date during episode 3. The duo spent the day on the beach and went surfing and Jenn opened up to the tennis instructor about her family history and how she no longer has a relationship with her dad.

“It was a really traumatic place to grow up,” Jenn told Joey, after revealing that her dad slept in the basement of her childhood home for six years of her life before leaving the family. “I always felt so unwanted by my dad and just, like, the whole family situation growing up. I never truly felt loved.”

There was a definite spark between Jenn and Joey, but he had stronger connections with some of the other women and eliminated her during the top 6. Her elimination came one week before hometown dates.

“Seeing how good it was between us and going into it, I really just wanted to put everything on the line,” Jenn said at the Women Tell All special. “I wanted to put my whole heart into the experience and be vulnerable and talk about the things that make me, me.”

Jenn Tran is the 1st Asian Bachelorette

When Jenn was selected as the lead for The Bachelorette, she made history as the first Asian woman to star on the show.

“You have no idea how much this moment means to me,” the reality star wrote on Instagram in March 2024. “Growing up I never got to see anyone who looked like me lead their own love story on TV. To be able to inspire a generation of people to be proud of their culture is something I’m so grateful for. This opportunity to find love as the Bachelorette is so much bigger than myself and I am embracing that whole heartedly.”