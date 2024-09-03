The Bachelorette's Jenn Tran, Devin Strader's Relationship Timeline

Jenn Tran and Devin Strader had an instant connection. From the very first night they met on The Bachelorette, Devin showed Jenn his goofy side, but also proved that he can be serious when he needs to be.

Although the two hit a bump in the road when Devin told Jenn he loved her and she didn’t say it back, he remained one of her strongest connections on season 21 of the dating show and earned a spot in her final 2 alongside Marcus Shoberg.