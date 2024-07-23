the bachelorette recap who did jenn send home in episode 3

Jenn Tran continued her journey to find love during episode 3 of The Bachelorette. The season 21 lead and her 15 remaining men kept things going in Australia during the Monday, July 22, episode.

Following the drama between Devin, Sam M. and Thomas last week, the guys were ready to move on. Spencer got the first one-on-one date of the week. Jenn liked that he was “attentive” towards her and had “golden retriever energy.” The date began with a helicopter ride in Melbourne. Back at the hotel, Tomas and Sam M. continued to express their distaste about Devin.

On the nighttime portion of Jenn and Spencer’s date, she praised him for showing that he cared for her throughout the date. He also got vulnerable after admitting that he had trouble opening up in the past.

Spencer revealed that he was previously engaged and said that he and his ex broke up after he uncovered that she cheated on him. “When I found out my ex was cheating on me, it was dark for a while,” he admitted. “I didn’t know when the sun was coming up. It was a hard punch to take. It was really hard to get back up after it.”

Jenn asked Spencer if he felt like he would be ready to get engaged again after going through that and he assured her that he was. “It doesn’t scare me,” he confirmed. The Miami resident was happy that Spencer “showed up” for her and gave him a rose, which he accepted.

For the first group date, Devin, Dylan, Grant, John M., Jonathon, Marcus, Sam M., Sam N., Thomas N., and Tomas A. were selected. Sam M. was ready to go head-to-head with Devin if there was a competition.

On the date, the guys had to strip down and show off some moves after getting a lesson from male strippers. Sam N. was a bit skeptical off the bat and hurt his thumb during the practice, while Jenn was impressed by the “sexual tension” she felt with Sam M. After the daytime portion of the date, the guys found out they’d have to perform in front of a live audience and Jenn pushed them to “show [their] personalities,” rather than worry about being the best stripper.

Jenn was thrilled to see the “spicy” side of Marcus after their previous one-on-one date. During the performances, Sam M. was more confident than ever and Devin put on quite a show, while Sam N. seemed quite uncomfortable throughout the evening, so no one was prepared for the statement he made on stage.

“I see myself getting on one knee for you,” he said. “Jenn, I’m already falling in love with you.” Sam N. previously said he had never been in love and his admission was shocking. “I feel like a fool right now. I feel pathetic. But Jenn is the girl I’m starting to fall in love with,” Sam N. said. Despite that confession, Jonathon was the one to win the contest.

Later on, Devin opened up to Jenn about his past insecurities about his weight and why stripping on the date was a big deal for him. Sam N. admitted that he could’ve probably shared his feelings in a different way, but Jenn urged him to keep being honest. While she said that it was “kind of early” to be falling in love, she also admitted that it was nice to hear him say that. However, Sam M. and Thomas N. were pretty judgmental of Sam N.’s statement, while Devin defended him.

Sam N. finally addressed “the elephant in the room” with the rest of the men and insisted that he wasn’t “in love” yet, but said he “felt pathetic” because of the statement he made. Devin stood up for Sam N. against Thomas N. and Sam M., leading to another confrontation. At the end of the night, Devin got the group date rose.

At the hotel, Aaron, who is in fighter pilot training for the Air Force, got a call from his supervisor and found out he had one day to decide if he wanted to report for training the following week. Before making his decision, he went on a race car group date with Hakeem, Austin and Jeremy. Despite being the only guy to know how to drive stick shift, Aaron lost the race to Austin, which was disappointing since he wanted more one-on-one time to help make his decision.

During the nighttime portion of the date, Aaron got to have a conversation with Jenn and they continued to connect. However, Jeremy was the one to get the group date rose, which put things into perspective for Aaron. He realized that he wasn’t far enough along with Jenn to stay on the show. At the cocktail party, he told her that he had to leave to pursue his dream.

Before leaving, Aaron told Jenn that some men weren’t on the show for the right reasons and others weren’t ready for an engagement, but he refused to name names and just warned her to “be careful.” The conversation let Jenn “confused,” although she felt like she trusted her gut.

At the rose ceremony, Spencer, Jeremy and Devin had roses, and tensions continued to rise between Sam M. and Devin. The men to receive roses were: Marcus, John M., Austin, Grant, Sam M., Thomas N., Dylan, and Sam N. Along with Aaron, who sent himself home, the other men eliminated were Tomas A. and Brian.