Fans of Bachelor Nation are currently getting to know Aaron Erb as he competes for Jenn Tran’s heart on season 21 of The Bachelorette. However, he has a connection to the franchise through his twin brother, Noah Erb. Following his reality TV debut, fans are wondering who Aaron is, what his job is and more.

Who Is ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Aaron Erb?

The Oklahoma native likes to spend his free time “on the lake, playing volleyball, and perfecting his golf game,” according to his bio on the ABC website. “Aaron is a force of nature on the pickleball court.”

“This engineer says he’s emotionally available and is ready to meet the girl of his dreams,” his bio continued.

He currently resides in Tulsa, Oklahoma, though has previously lived in Manhattan Beach, California, and Denver, Colorado.

What Is ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Aaron Erbs’ Job?

Aaron explained that he works as an aerospace engineer during the season premiere in July 2024. “I love everything to do with aviation. It’s so cool,” he said in his introduction package.

Who Is Aaron Erb’s Twin Brother Noah Erb?

Aaron was familiar with the process going into the Bachelorette experience, as his twin brother previously competed for Tayshia Adams’ heart during season 16 of the series in 2020. After he didn’t spark a lasting connection with Tayshia, Noah continued to pursue love during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Noah found love on the beach with Abigail Heringer, and he proposed in August 2023. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, and I want ‘em all,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside their engagement photos in August 2023.

“I called her parents a couple days before to fill them in on my plans,” Noah told People about the proposal. “Thomas [Jacobs] helped me with the arrangements and get everything set up. The proposal was perfect and everything I wanted to incorporate to make it special and ours.”

Aaron explained that watching Noah find love with Abigail inspired him to join the show himself. “So I’m hoping it’ll work for me,” he said during the season premiere. “When you feel comfortable, and you feel like, ‘Hey, there’s nothing in life we want more than this,’ that’s when I’m like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”

Prior to the season premiere, Noah showed his support for Aaron by posting a video that featured his brother’s casting information. “When your wombmate is on tv,” he captioned the clip via Instagram, which showed him happily singing and dancing.

Aaron Erb Was Divorced Before He Joined ‘The Bachelorette’ Cast

The reality star hasn’t always been lucky in love and revealed he has been married and divorced in the past.

Disney/John Fleenor

“I got married at 21 and then got divorced,” he explained. “That was a pretty defining moment in my life, and now I think my heart is ready. I know what I want.”

Despite sharing that his marriage didn’t work out, Aaron didn’t reveal any details about why he and his ex-wife called it quits.