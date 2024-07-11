Bachelor Nation has had several spinoffs over the years, though the longest lasting one following The Bachelor and The Bachelorette has been Bachelor in Paradise. After the latest season 9 didn’t end with any happy couples, many fans wondered if the show would be returning for season 10 in 2024.

Did ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Get Canceled?

While the many fans spent months wondering if Bachelor in Paradise had been canceled, ABC confirmed that the show is coming back for season 10. However, fans will have to wait until 2025 to see their favorite Bachelor Nation stars pursue romances in Mexico.

“We’re heading back to the beach in 2025!” the network shared in an Instagram post in July 2024, alongside the hashtag “Bachelor in Paradise.’”

Shortly after the announcement was made, several TV personalities that have appeared on the franchise rushed to the comments section to express their excitement. “Oh thank God!!” Ashley Iaconetti commented. Meanwhile, Jessica Girod reacted by posting a GIF of Friends character Chandler Bing stating, “God, that is good TV!”

Wells Adams – who serves as the bartender on the beach – responded by sharing a GIF of himself saying, “I don’t know what would happen to my feeble little brain.”

“Oh I’m sat,” Charity Lawson commented, while Autumn Waggoner replied, “My job will be beach.”

Why Did Fans Think ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Was Canceled?

The speculation that Bachelor in Paradise wasn’t coming back for season 10 began following the season 9 finale in December 2023. While couples Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant and Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock got engaged, both couples revealed they called it quits shortly after filming.

In light of the franchise’s new shows The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette, many wondered if there would be time for the network to also continue airing Bachelor in Paradise.

Meanwhile, the show’s fate seemed grim when it wasn’t discussed during the franchise’s TCA press conference in January 2024. The network remained mum about the show’s future, though continued to make major announcements at other events. For example, Joan Vassos was named the debut Golden Bachelorette during the ABC upfront in May 2024.

What Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ About?

Bachelor in Paradise premiered in August 2014 on ABC, and features contestants from previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette trying to find love with each other. The spinoff is filmed at the Playa Escondida Resort in Mexico.

Jesse Palmer hosts Bachelor in Paradise, as well as all of the other current Bachelor Nation shows. He took over hosting Bachelor in Paradise for season 8 after original host Chris Harrison was let go from the franchise.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

When Does ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10 Premiere?

An exact premiere date has not been revealed for Bachelor in Paradise, though the network confirmed that fans will have to wait until 2025 to watch season 10.

In response to the announcement, some fans took to the comments section to make suggestions. “Please air it DURING the summer. Fall is weird,” one social media user pleaded.