Jade Roperand Tanner Tolbert were the first big success story from Bachelor in Paradise, and to this day they’re still the most referenced couple when stars talk about what they’re hoping to get out of Paradise. The pair met on Season 2 of the show, and they immediately hit it off!
2 of 13
It’s been three years since the pair met on TV, and they’re still going strong. As a matter of fact, they’re the loving parents of Emmy and Brooks!
3 of 13
The pair was so sure of their connection, that they got engaged on the show. The next season, they had a massive, beautiful TV wedding.
4 of 13
Inspired by her best friend’s success, Carly Waddelldecided to go for a second round on the show after getting blindsided on Season 2. It took some convincing, but she finally decided to go out with Evan Bass, and somehow she found herself falling in love. At the end of Season 3, they got engaged!
5 of 13
Following in the footsteps of their friends, Carly and Evan welcomed their first child, Bella, in 2018, and they’re totally obsessed with the precious little cutie… who is already besties with Emmy! The couple is also expecting a son, due in November.
6 of 13
At the beginning of Season 4, Carly and Evan tied the knot on the beach, in front of the new contestants, plus their friends and family. Jade was even a bridesmaid! We will literally never forget Evan crying and saying he thinks Carly will be the “cutest little old lady.”
7 of 13
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon certainly have the most unique story from Bachelor in Paradise. The duo met on Season 2, and Ashley quickly fell head-over-heels for Jared. Jared, though? Not so much. He wanted to date other people, but Ashley’s tears and breakdowns prevented him from making any other connections. The same thing happened again on Season 3.
8 of 13
Yet, somehow, the pair remained friends. Three years later, Jared finally came around, telling Ashley he’s in love with her. The pair got engaged on Season 5 of BIP, tied the knot in August 2019 and are so ready for their happily ever after.